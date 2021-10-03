'My Ascension' documentary showing Oct. 11 at Prairieville church

Staff Report

On Oct. 11, St. John Evangelist Catholic Church in Prairieville will host a showing of a documentary featuring a Dutchtown High School student's battle with suicide.

“My Ascension” centers on Emma Benoit, a 16-year-old cheerleader who went to Dutchtown High School, and her suicide attempt that left her paralyzed.

The 90-minute documentary shows her experiences and her journey to regain the ability to walk.

The showing will feature other young people who were lost to suicide along with their friends and families speaking about them.

A speaking event with Benoit, filmmaker Gary Dicharry and Tonja Myles, a mental health advocate, will follow.

The event begins at 6 p.m. St. John Evangelist Catholic Church is located at 15208 Hwy. 73 in Prairieville.

For more information, see the Eventbrite page: "My Ascension" documentary screening event.