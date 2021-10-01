Suspect sought in Gonzales Home Depot theft

Staff Report

Gonzales Police Department officers are searching for a suspect in a theft at Home Depot.

According to a news release, the suspect stole $1,077.91 worth of merchandise from the Home Depot located at 2740 S. Cajun Dr., Gonzales, around 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 22.

Police said the suspect used a white Chevrolet Tahoe in the incident and was last seen traveling westbound on Hwy. 30.

If anyone has information on the case, they can contact Det. James Poe at (225) 647-9572.