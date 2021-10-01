Pumpkin patch open throughout October in Prairieville

Staff Report

A pumpkin patch in Ascension Parish will be open to the public in October.

NewSong Community Church, located at 18465 Old Perkins Road in Prairieville, will end the month Oct. 30 with a fall festival featuring music, hayrides, and entertainment.

The patch will be open Mondays through Fridays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.

Proceeds from the sale of pumpkins will go toward missions in Ascension and East Baton Rouge parishes.

For more information, see: newsongcommunity.church/2021-pumpkin-patch.