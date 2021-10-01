Prairieville bar stabbing investigation leads to three arrests

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputies reported the arrest of three individuals suspected of being involved in a Prairieville bar stabbing incident.

Detectives arrested 37-year-old Blain Garret Scott of Prairieville on Oct. 1, according to a news release. He has been charged with attempted second-degree murder.

Deputies said the stabbing at Mom's Bar in Prairieville left a male victim with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives also arrested 36-year-old Courtney Fredericks of Prairieville and 39-year-old William Fredericks of Prairieville in connection with the stabbing incident. Both are charged with accessory after the fact to attempted second degree murder.

All three suspects were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail near Donaldsonville.

At the time of the release, bond had not been set for the trio.