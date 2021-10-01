Our Lady of the Lake hosting annual pet blessings

Staff Report

Our Lady of the Lake will host its annual pet blessing for the community and their animals on Oct. 3.

The public is invited to bring their pets, according to a news release. All pets are welcome to attend.

St. Francis is the patron saint of nature, animals, and of Our Lady of the Lake’s founders, the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady. The blessing of animals is a tradition that originated in the 13th century in remembrance of St. Francis, who believed all animals should be treated with dignity and respect.

The community is invited to attend one of the following locations around the Baton Rouge area:

Ascension: 1125 W. Highway 30, Gonzales, LA 70737 at 2 p.m.

Assumption: 135 Hwy. 402, Napoleonville, LA 70390 at noon.

Baton Rouge: Perkins Surgery Center - 9032 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 at 2 p.m.

Pet owners are asked that pets are leashed or secured for the protection of their pet and other pets. All participants are asked to wear masks throughout the events and maintain social distancing.