Operation Blue Roof deadline extended through Oct. 15

Staff Report

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Blue Roof program sign-up deadline is extended through Oct. 15 for the residents who sustained Hurricane Ida damage in the 25 eligible parishes in southeastern Louisiana.

“The state identified the need for this service still exists in the area and made a request to FEMA who approved it, and we are here to execute,” said Col. Zachary Miller, commander of the USACE Hurricane Ida Recovery Mission. “We’ve ramped up capacity to install an average of 1100 blue roofs per day, when not impacted by inclement weather. USACE and our contractors are here until every resident who submits a valid request gets a blue roof installed to protect their property.”

Residents can sign up for the program online at Blueroof.US or call toll free 1-888-ROOF-BLU (1- 888-766-3258).

Operation Blue Roof is a Federal Emergency Management Agency priority mission managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The program provides homeowners in disaster areas with fiber-reinforced, waterproof plastic sheeting, professionally installed to cover their damaged roofs until permanent repairs are made.

The Blue Roof program is a no-cost service to qualified homeowners. The program goal is to protect property, reduces temporary housing costs, and allows residents to remain in their homes while recovering from the storm.

Homeowners with less than 50 percent structural roof damage are eligible. Vacation rental properties are not eligible for this program. After the blue roof is installed, the structure is declared habitable. Roofs that are flat, made of clay, slate or asbestos tile do not qualify. Major storm debris must be removed for the roof to qualify, as contracted crews only have the ability to remove minor debris from damaged roofs.

Metal roofs and mobile homes will be repaired as practical on a case-by-case basis.

Applying for the program includes a Right of Entry or ROE is a legal form, which allows Corps workers to access your property and assess your home's roof damage. The ROE also allows contracted crews to work on your roof, not enter you home.

To cancel your request visit Blueroof.US or send an email to roe-cancel@usace.army.mil. Cancellation emails should include the homeowners ROE number or reference number, name, address, phone number and the pin number provided at the completion of your sign-up application.

For more information regarding the recovery effort, visit https://www.fema.gov/disaster/hurricane-ida