Live Well Ascension health event set for Oct. 9 in Gonzales

Staff Report

The Mary Bird Perkins Live Well Ascension community health event will be Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. at Jambalaya Park, 1015 E. Cornerview St., Gonzales.

The event will include cancer screenings for four different types of cancer, including breast, colorectal, prostate and skin.

Appointments are required. To make an appointment for all cancer screening at Live Well Ascension, call 225-425-8034.

For more information, see: https://marybird.org/gonzales/live-well-ascension/