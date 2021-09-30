Gonzales group offers assistance to Grand Isle

Staff Report

City of Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux, along with members of the Jambalaya Festival Association, got a group together to travel to Grand Isle on Sept. 29.

The group assisted Town of Grand Isle Mayor David Camardelle and employees, members of the National Guard, FEMA crews, and some residents of the Island with the clean-up efforts after the devastation caused by Hurricane Ida.

The group from Gonzales included Mayor Arceneaux, former mayor and current City Council member Johnny Berthelot, former Council member Kenny Matassa, former Council member David Guitreau, City of Gonzales employee Doty Gautreau, members of the Jambalaya Festival Association, Gonzales Fire Department Assistant Chief Preston Landry, Firefighter Dale LeBlanc, President of the Jambalaya Festival Association Wally Taillon, Jambalaya Champion Cade Lanoux, and Secretary of the Jambalaya Festival Association Bart Himel .

The group cooked and served 360 servings of jambalaya, white beans, salad, and bread. Some of the individuals had not had a hot meal in three weeks.