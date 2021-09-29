East Ascension Drainage, parish president reach agreement: 'We all felt it was time to move forward together'

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment and members of the East Ascension Consolidated Gravity Drainage Board held a joint press conference to announce they have reached an agreement.

Cointment had received an official notice of his termination as administrator over East Ascension Drainage on Sept. 23. In the letter, board Chair Dempsey Lambert notified Cointment that the termination would be in 60 days.

The president acknowledged the differences of opinions between his administration and the board members during the conference at the Ascension Parish Governmental Complex in Gonzales on the afternoon of Sept. 29.

"This is actually a monumental day. You don't realize what it took to get here," the president said.

The president said that it took months to compromise and "find common ground" to get to this point.

"We all felt it was time to move forward together," he stated.

Cointment said the agreement includes the eventual hiring of a drainage director.

"We're looking for the best possible candidate we can get," he said at one point late in the conference.

Lambert also spoke about the negotiations, which he said started in February.

"We want a better quality of life, and a better working relationship," Lambert said.

Cointment returned to the podium and took questions from the audience.

The agreement is an addendum to the current contract, according to the president. It calls for better communication, better working relationship, and pushing drainage forward.

The parish council's Chair Teri Casso also spoke during the 17-minute conference.

"It was always a desire to move us forward together," Casso said.

Later in the conference, Cointment suggested the parish would work with SSA Consultants on the position.

At the conclusion, Cointment and some of the council members were seen shaking hands. At times, the relationships between the members and the president have been tense.