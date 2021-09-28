City of Donaldsonville officials eye grant for Crescent Park area

During the Sept. 28 meeting, the Donaldsonville City Council approved the citizen action plan for a grant officials hope will bring upgrades to the recreational area across from Crescent Park.

City leaders have applied for the "Love Louisiana Outdoors" community development block grant, which is funded with CDBG-CV funds from the CARES Act.

The recreational park and restroom facilities are located directly across from Crescent Park on Veterans Memorial Drive, and near the Mississippi River levee top.

The program is specifically focused on municipalities and parishes that have been determined to have a population of at least 51 percent low/moderate income, based on Housing and Urban Development summary data.

In other matters during the meeting:

-- The council authorized payment for the annual audit to accounting firm Postlethwaite and Netterville.

Finance Director Sandra Cost Williams said the total cost is $94,300, and the first retainer fee is due Oct. 7.

-- The council introduced an ordinance providing for a four-way stop sign at the corner of Maginnis Street and Fourth Street. A public hearing will be Oct. 26.

-- The council also introduced an ordinance to rezone an area of property located at 1111 East Bayou Road between Third and Fourth streets.

-- Council members approved previously-discussed invoices for McKim & Creed GSA.