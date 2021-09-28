Deputies seek suspects in Prairieville bar stabbing

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputies are looking for a suspects from a stabbing incident that happened just after 10 p.m. Sept. 25 at Mom's Bar in Prairieville.

According to a release from Sheriff Bobby Webre, a victim was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim is expected to recover.

When deputies arrived on scene, several people were rendering aid to the victim who suffered multiple stab wounds.

As the investigation continued, it was learned that the victim and another unknown male got into a physical altercation, which led to the victim being injured.

The suspect fled the scene prior to deputies’ arrival. The suspect is described as a white male, about five feet, six inches tall, with a stocky build and brown hair.

The suspect was accompanied by a female acquaintance who was described as a heavy-set woman around five feet, four inches tall with shoulder length brunette hair and wearing glasses.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device. You may also contact the Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must contact Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.