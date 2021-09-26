Prairieville bicyclist killed in East Baton Rouge Parish crash

Staff Report

A Prairieville bicyclist died in a crash on U.S. Hwy. 61 north of Pecue Lane in East Baton Rouge Parish just after 11 p.m. on Sept. 25.

Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A identified 46-year-old Adam Plaisance as the bicyclist.

In a news release, troopers stated the initial investigation revealed the crash happened as Plaisance was traveling northbound in the left northbound lane of U.S. Hwy. 61 on a bicycle. At the same time, a 2006 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling northbound the same highway behind the bicyclist. For reasons still under investigation, the Nissan struck the rear of the bicycle.

Plaisance sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The driver of the Nissan was properly restrained and was not injured.

Impairment is unknown at this time, but toxicology samples were taken from Plaisance and the driver of the Pathfinder for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

"Troopers wish to remind bicyclists to never assume that a motorist can see you. Simple precautions such as wearing an approved bicycle helmet, reflective materials, and avoiding distractions are key to preventing crashes and avoiding injuries," the release concluded. "Louisiana law requires bicyclists to remain as close to the right of side of the roadway as practicable and obey all traffic laws."