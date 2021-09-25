Two sentenced to 35 years for 2018 fatal shooting of Gonzales man

Staff Report

A Prairieville pair pled guilty to a charge of manslaughter Sept. 23 in connection with the 2018 shooting death of a Gonzales man.

Kirkpatrick Morrison, 27, and Lauren Donaldson, 25, both of Prairieville, were sentenced to 35 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Prior to going to trial, the plea was entered pursuant to a plea agreement with prosecutors.

As reported in June 2018, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested the pair after an early-morning shooting resulted in the death of 23-year-old Gonzales resident Christopher Goudeau, who succumbed to injuries at a nearby hospital.

At the time, deputies responded to a residence located on the corner of Black Bayou Road and LeBlanc Road in Gonzales in reference to a shooting.

The victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the original report.

Through the course of the initial investigation, deputies reported that the two acquaintances of the victim were at the victim's resident when a verbal argument turned physical, leading to the shooting.

Authorities at the time said both Donaldson and Morrison fled the scene in a vehicle, and were later apprehended by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office following a traffic crash in Baton Rouge.

After their arrest, both were charge with first-degree murder and transported to the Ascension Parish Jail near Donaldsonville. Additionally, Morrison was charged with aggravated assault.

During interviews, detectives uncovered an agreement Donaldson had with Goudeau through social media communication to exchange sexual intercourse for drugs and cash.

Donaldson reportedly admitted to detectives that she and Morrison, who was her fiancé, planned to rob Goudeau.

After entering the residence, Morrison engaged in a physical altercation with Goudeau, and witnesses reported that Donaldson jumped on Goudeau. Donaldson reportedly instructed Morrison to shoot Goudeau. At that point, Morrison fired multiple shots.

In the plea deals, both reportedly admitted that they did not intend to actually trade sex for drugs and cash, but did plan to rob the victim.

Assistant District Attorney Kenneth Dupaty was the lead prosecutor, and Judge Alvin Turner Jr. presided over the matter.