Some COVID-19 testing sites closing, Gonzales location remains open

Staff Report

COVID-19 testing sites in Baton Rouge and Walker closed effective Sept. 27, while other locations in Baton Rouge and Gonzales remained open.

Our Lady of the Lake operates several COVID-19 testing sites in the Baton Rouge area and are open for community members who have been exposed to or who have symptoms of the virus.

Effective Sept. 27, two community testing sites will close permanently after their hours of operation over the weekend. The sites that will close are Essen Lane and Constantin Boulevard in Baton Rouge and the Livingston testing site located at 5000 O’Donovan Boulevard in Walker.

Two additional testing sites will remain open. Locations and times for these testing sites are:

1961 Staring Lane, Baton Rouge

Monday – Friday, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

2647 S. St. Elizabeth Boulevard, Gonzales

(On the campus of Our Lady of the Lake Ascension, Medical Plaza I parking lot)

Monday – Friday, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

For additional information, visit olormc.com/covid-testing.