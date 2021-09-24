WAFB's Donovan Jackson hired as public information officer for Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office

WAFB-TV's general assignment reporter Donovan Jackson will be the new public information officer for the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.

During Channel 9's morning news show, the crew took a look back on Jackson's career at the Baton Rouge station.

He will take the place of Allison B. Hudson, who served as PIO for a decade under both former Sheriff Jeff Wiley and current Sheriff Bobby Webre.

Hudson, who was the former editor of the Donaldsonville Chief and a contributor to the sister newspaper the Gonzales Weekly Citizen, moves on to a position as emergency manager and PIO for the City of Houston Office of Emergency Management.

According to his WAFB bio page, Jackson has a degree in mass communication with a concentration in broadcast and journalism from Southern University in Baton Rouge.

On the morning of Sept. 24, Jackson bid an emotional farewell to his coworkers and viewing audience.

"Ascension Parish, I'm excited and ready to serve you guys," he said prior to signing off one last time.