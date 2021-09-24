Ascension Community Theatre holding auditions for Best Christmas Pageant Ever!

Staff Report

Auditions will be held at Ascension Community Theatre Sept. 28 for the production Best Christmas Pageant Ever!

Audition times will be 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the theater located at 823 N. Felicity Ave., Gonzales.

Callbacks will start around 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Sept. 29, and the show will be Dec. 2 through Dec. 5 and Dec. 9 through Dec. 12.

There is no need to bring a bio or headshot to the audition.

More information on the roles available can be found on the ACT Facebook page.