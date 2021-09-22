Ascension Parish Library to host ACT prep workshop

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Library can help students get ready for success on college entrance exams.

Learn how to access free ACT/SAT online practice tests, write a strong application essay, and receive homework help, all through your library’s databases. We will also explore printed resources available to help you improve your test scores and how to apply for scholarships.

This ACT/SAT test prep workshop for college bound students will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales.

A second session will be at 11:30 a.m. to accommodate anticipated audiences.

This additional session will feature the same material, so please choose the time that is more convenient for you. Designed for teens in grades 10–12.

Registration required and space is limited. Interested students should register by calling (225) 647-3955. Masks may be required according to current mandates.