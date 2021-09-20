Two arrested on felony drug, gun charges in Assumption Parish

Staff Report

Two suspects from Gonzales and Plattenville were arrested on felony drug and gun charges following a traffic stop in Labadieville.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrests of 30-year-old David George Perry of North Cedar Avenue, Gonzales, and 31-year-old Craig Jerome Herbert of Lucky Street, Plattenville.

According to a news release, a uniformed patrol deputy observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation and initiated a stop of that vehicle. The deputy made contact with the driver, now identified as Perry and began to interview the subject. At this time, the deputy noted significant movement within the vehicle and proceeded to investigate. The deputy noted a strong odor of suspected marijuana emitting from the vehicle.

The investigating deputy requested the presence of a K-9 at the scene. Both subjects were detained due to safety considerations, the released continued.

The K-9 conducted an open-air sniff of the vehicle and alerted positive to the presence of illegal contraband. During a subsequent search of the vehicle, deputies seized significant quantities of suspected cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a large caliber handgun.

Both were arrested and booked in the Assumption Parish Detention Center as follows:

Perry:

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine

Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana

Illegal Carrying of Weapons in the Presence of Controlled Dangerous Substances

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Headlights Required

Use of Multiple Beam Road Lighting Equipment

Herbert:

Possession with Intent to Distribute Oxycodone

Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine

Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana

Illegal Carrying of Weapons in the Presence of CDS

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Obstruction of Justice

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

At the time of the release, both remained incarcerated pending bond hearings.