Ascension, East Baton Rouge drainage project planned for Bayou Manchac

Staff Report

East Baton Rouge and Ascension parishes are partnering on an inter-parish drainage enhancement project for Bayou Manchac.

East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced she has been working with Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment on the critical waterway along the boundary of both parishes.

Weston Broome stated in a release it would benefit the Ward Creek and Bayou Fountain watersheds.

The agreement will clear and snag Bayou Manchac from the Amite River to the parish line where East Baton Rouge, Ascension, and Iberville meet.

The proposed project is pending approval from both the East Baton Rouge Parish Metropolitan Council and the Ascension Parish Council.