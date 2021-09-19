Charity expects Baton Rouge to receive 49 of state's 59 Afghan refugees

Staff Report

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Baton Rouge expect to receive 49 of a total of 59 Afghan refugees heading to Louisiana.

The remaining ten are set to go to the New Orleans area, according to a news release.

The Biden administration reportedly began notifying governors and state refugee coordinators about how many evacuees from the first group of nearly 37,000 are to be resettled in the country.

CCDBR Executive Director David Aguillard said an estimated 12 families may begin arriving by the end of September.

The families will qualify for rental assistance, job training and placement, and orientations classes to assist them in adjusting to life in the United States, according to the release. Afghan refugees will be fully vaccinated and tested for COVID-19.

Anyone who wishes to help can visit CatholicCharitiesBR.org/AfghanRefugees.