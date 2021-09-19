Blue Roof registration unit will be in Gonzales Sept. 20 and 21
Staff Report
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be in Ascension Parish to assist with registering for the Blue Roof Program.
The Ascension Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness announced a mobile command unit will be in the parking lot at the courthouse annex in Gonzales. Signs will advertise the Blue Roof Program.
- Location - Ascension Parish Courthouse Annex
- Dates - Monday, Sept. 20 and Tuesday, Sept. 21
- Times - 9:30 AM - 5:30 PM