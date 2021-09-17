Ascension Parish burn ban lifted Sept. 17

Staff Report

Ascension Parish, per the authority of the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, is opting out of the burn ban effective Sept. 17.

The ban was originally put in place after Hurricane Ida by the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office calling for a cease and desist on all private burning for parishes including Ascension.

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment is lifting the ban, but asking those who plan to take part in private burning in the parish to do so safely.

Ascension Parish’s Safety and Security Director Chief James LeBlanc asks that the following is practiced as the ban is lifted.