National Drive Electric Week event set for Sept. 25 at Tanger Outlets in Gonzales

Staff Report

Tanger Outlets in Gonzales will host a National Drive Electric Week event Sept. 25.

National Drive Electric Week is a nationwide celebration to heighten awareness of today's widespread availability of plug-in vehicles and highlight the benefits of all-electric and plug-in hybrid-electric cars, trucks, motorcycles, and more, according to a Louisiana Clean Fuels news release.

There will be a variety of EVs on display including some from Chevrolet, Jaguar, Tesla and Honda.