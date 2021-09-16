FEMA representatives going door-to-door in Ascension Parish

Staff Report

FEMA representatives have begun going door-to-door to assist residents with registration in Ascension Parish.

The three municipalities - Donaldsonville, Gonzales, and Sorrento - all announced the representatives are in the area for the next few days.

Local officials warn residents to confirm the representatives are from FEMA, and not scam artists.

They reminded residents not to give out personal information without verifying first.

Official FEMA representatives can be identified by:

Shirts and clothing clearly identified as FEMA

Badges with clearly visible names with a valid gold chip

Any contactor stating that they are at your residence for a FEMA inspection must show your claim number.

Additionally, the American Red Cross will be in Sorrento at town hall, located at 8173 Main Street, Sept. 16 and Sept. 17 at 1 p.m. handing out disaster cleaning kits.