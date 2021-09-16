Houmas House hosts crew working on Hurricane Ida recovery

Houmas House, the historic mansion and gardens located along the Mississippi River on the eastbank of Ascension Parish, has been hosting a crew working to restore power in southeast Louisiana after Hurricane Ida.

In a widely-shared popular Facebook post, a group photo showed the workers on the mansion's grounds in Darrow.

"These men have been staying with us for several weeks, working long hours and away from their families," the post stated.

The workers are among the many still focusing on restoring power throughout southeast Louisiana, especially Houma and the surrounding areas.

"Thank you for all the work you’ve done to help us get back on our feet," the post concluded.

Houmas House is among the top attractions in Ascension Parish, as it draws tourists exploring the state between the Baton Rouge and New Orleans areas.

Open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., visitors can tour the mansion and grounds, stay at the inn overnight, enjoy genuine Louisiana cuisines, and celebrate events.

Last year, Houmas House hosted a rebranding kickoff event for the Ascension Parish Tourism Commission. Houmas House’s Great River Road Museum was the site of the Nov. 18 celebration to launch the Louisiana's Sweet Spot rebranding.

Houmas House owner Kevin Kelly hosted the event, which concluded with the unveiling of the new name for the pedestrian bridge spanning over Hwy. 942 to the Mississippi River levee top.

Kelly and Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser pulled down a covering to reveal the new name, which is Sweet Spot Landing.

Kelly said 1,500 name suggestions were submitted.