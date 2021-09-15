Slidell man accused of using stolen credit at Sorrento lumber store

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a 65-year-old Slidell man on charges related to $5,000 of building materials bought with a stolen credit card.

Deputies arrested Willie Lee Austin on a charge of felony theft on Sept. 13.

According to a news release, the Sheriff's Office Financial Crimes Unit responded to a lumber store in Sorrento April 16 where Austin was accused of ordering the building materials over the phone.

Detectives reported they were able to identify Austin through surveillance video and he was arrested in Forrest County, Miss. and then extradited and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Sept. 13 where no bond has been set yet.