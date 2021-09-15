Deputies seek suspect for stolen wallet at Ascension Parish store

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a subject wanted for theft at a convenience store.

According to a release, the incident occurred on Aug. 19. The subject was observed on surveillance video stealing a victim's wallet mistakenly left on the counter at the Rende's convenience store located at Hwy. 44 and Hwy. 621.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.