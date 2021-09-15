Gonzales man arrested in St. Gabriel on drug, gun charges

Staff Report

A Gonzales man was arrested on drug and firearm charges following a traffic stop in St. Gabriel.

According to a release from St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau and Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi, the St. Gabriel Police Department initiated the stop on Hwy. 30 that resulted in the arrest of 31-year-old Conner Pitre.

He was booked into the Iberville Parish Jail on the following charges: possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of a stolen firearm; possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance; possession of Schedule III narcotic, no license plate; and no insurance.