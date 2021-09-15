Entergy commits $1.25 million to Hurricane Ida recovery in Louisiana

Staff Report

Entergy announced a $1.25 million commitment in shareholder contributions to help nonprofit organizations provide disaster relief and assistance with rebuilding and recovery from Hurricane Ida in southeast Louisiana.

This includes $250,000 in pre-disaster funding that will enable the American Red Cross to continue providing help with food, water and shelter for customers, according to an Entergy news release.

“Restoring power to our communities is the first step in helping get our communities back on their feet,” said Phillip May, Entergy Louisiana president and CEO, in the release. “To be a true partner we need to ensure we’re helping our customers in every way possible. This is just us doing what’s right for the communities we live in and serve.”

“Hurricane Ida’s impact to New Orleans and southeast Louisiana was devastating and our restoration efforts continue in the hardest hit areas,” said Deanna Rodriguez, Entergy New Orleans president and CEO. “These charitable contributions will go directly to those who need it the most to help in their recovery.”

Entergy Louisiana, LLC provides electric service to more than 1 million customers and natural gas service to more than 93,000 customers in the greater Baton Rouge area. It has operations in southern, central and northern Louisiana.

Entergy New Orleans, LLC and Entergy Louisiana, LLC are subsidiaries of Entergy Corporation.