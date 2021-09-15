City of Gonzales cancels Mayor's Prayer Breakfast, Senior Citizens Christmas Party

Staff Report

Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux announced the cancelation of his annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast, scheduled for Nov. 9, and the annual City of Gonzales Senior Citizens Christmas party, scheduled for Dec. 14.

“After consulting with our medical professionals and other elected officials, I have decided to cancel these events due to the present public health concerns,” Arceneaux said in a release.

The mayor said he hopes residents can return to these and other gatherings next year.