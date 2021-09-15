Suspect arrested on sex crime charges involving child in Assumption Parish

Staff Report

A 21-year-old Baton Rouge man was arrested on felony sex crime charges against a child in Assumption Parish.

According to a release from Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon, Darien Henry was arrested following an investigation of a complaint of an adult engaged in sexual activity with an underage female at a location in Belle Rose.

Falcon stated detectives immediately commenced an investigation and were able to identify Henry as a suspect.

Through investigation, detectives recovered video surveillance footage which supported the allegations.

Additionally, detectives recovered evidence indicating that the suspect and the victim corresponded through social media, at which time the sexual encounter was arranged.

Detectives applied for and were granted arrest warrants for Henry.

The suspect turned himself into Ascension Parish deputies and was then transferred to Assumption Parish.

Henry was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of: felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and computer aided solicitation of juveniles.

Henry was incarcerated and released on a $300,000 bond.