Tropical Storm Nicholas threatens Texas, Mexico: Follow the storm, spaghetti models

Diane Pantaleo

USA TODAY Network

Tropical Storm Nicholas continues to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico, and will bring intense rains and strong winds. It's forecast to make landfall in Texas later today, potentially as a hurricane.

Tropical Storm Nicholas has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph, according to the 4 a.m. CDT advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

The storm could bring rains of 8 to 16 inches across much of the Texas coast, with rains of 5 to 10 inches into southwestern Lousiana.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend 115 miles from the center and should reach Texas this morning.

The storm is located 477 miles southwest of Gonzales, and is moving north northwest at 14 mph.

Latest data on Tropical Storm Nicholas

Here is the latest data on Tropical Storm Nicholas pulled from the National Hurricane Center’s 400 AM CDT Mon Sep 13 2021 advisory.

Location : 477 miles southwest of Gonzales

: 477 miles southwest of Gonzales Maximum sustained winds : 60 mph

: 60 mph Movement : North northwest at 14 mph

: North northwest at 14 mph Pressure: 1,001 MB (millibars)

1,001 MB (millibars)

Watches, warnings and evacuations

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY: None. SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT: A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for... * Port Aransas to San Luis Pass Texas * Aransas Bay, San Antonio Bay, and Matagorda Bay A Hurricane Watch is in effect for... * Port Aransas to Freeport Texas A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for... * Mouth of the Rio Grande to High Island Texas * Barra el Mezquital to the U.S./Mexico border A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for... * Mouth of the Rio Grande to Port Aransas Texas * San Luis Pass Texas to Rutherford Beach Louisiana, including Galveston Bay * Baffin Bay and Corpus Christi Bay A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for... * East of High Island Texas to Sabine Pass A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, during the next 36 hours in the indicated locations. For a depiction of areas at risk, please see the National Weather Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at hurricanes.gov. This is a life-threatening situation. Persons located within these areas should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions. Promptly follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials. A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours. For a depiction of areas at risk, please see the National Weather Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at hurricanes.gov. A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area. Interests elsewhere along the upper Texas coast and southwestern Louisiana should monitor the progress of this system. For storm information specific to your area in the United States, including possible inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast office. For storm information specific to your area outside of the United States, please monitor products issued by your national meteorological service.

