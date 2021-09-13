FEMA mobile unit stops at Cabela's in Gonzales Sept. 13, will be in Sorrento and Prairieville

Staff Report

Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux met with Operations Director Dave Montclair with the FEMA Mobile Registration Intake Center (MRIC), which has been parked at the entrance to Cabela's Sept. 13.

The MRIC FEMA Mobile Unit is scheduled to travel to multiple locations this week and open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

The MRICs will be for registration only. FEMA is working on facilitating the needs for a DRC (Disaster Recovery Center). More information on that will be disseminated when plans are finalized.

Locations: