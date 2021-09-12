Albany man dies in Ascension Parish crash, troopers seek driver who fled

Staff Report

Louisiana State Police Troop A reported a fatal crash early Sept. 10 on Interstate 10 in Ascension that claimed the life of an Albany man.

According to a news release, the incident happened just after 4 a.m. at milepost 175. It occurred near one of the two Gonzales exits.

Trooper identified the deceased as 33-year-old Christopher Holmes.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as a 2007 Nissan Altima was traveling eastbound on Interstate 10. At the same time, a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 in front of the Nissan.

For reasons under investigation, the Nissan struck the rear of the Chevrolet. After striking the Chevrolet, the Nissan came to a stop in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10. The Nissan was subsequently struck by Holmes, who was traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 in a 2005 Ford Expedition. After striking the Nissan, the Expedition entered the median and overturned.

Holmes was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries, according to the release. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet was also unrestrained and was not injured.

As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from Holmes and the driver of the Chevrolet for analysis.

Police said the driver of the Nissan fled the crash scene. Troopers are now asking for the public's assistance in locating the driver of the Nissan.

Troopers urge anyone with any information regarding this crash to contact Louisiana State Police Troop A at 225-754-8500.

Troopers investigate three separate fatal crashes

The Ascension Parish crash was one of three Troop A investigated in its area.

The first crash occurred shortly before 9 p.m. Sept. on Hwy. 22 east of Hwy. 16 in Livingston Parish. The crash claimed the life of 39-year-old Amalec Arzuaga of Milwaukee, WI.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Arzuaga was walking in the eastbound lane of Hwy. 22. At the same time, a 2014 Nissan Altima was traveling eastbound on LA Hwy 22. While Arzuaga was walking in the roadway, he was struck by the Nissan.

Arzuaga sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan was properly restrained and sustained minor injuries. As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from Arzuaga and the driver of the Nissan for analysis.

The second crash was after 2 a.m. Sept. 12 on Hwy. 16 north of Hwy. 1028 (Old River Rd.) in Livingston Parish. The crash claimed the life of 35-year-old Joshua Dore of Breaux Bridge and resulted in the arrest of 59-year-old Terrell Turner of Walker.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Dore was traveling south in the southbound lane of Hwy. 16 on a Huffy bicycle. At the same time, Turner was traveling southbound on Hwy. 16 behind Dore in a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado. For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet struck the rear of the bicycle.

Dore sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Impairment is unknown on the part of Dore, but a routine toxicology sample was obtained from him and will be submitted for analysis.

Impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash on the part of Turner; furthermore, Turner also initially fled the crash scene before returning a short time later.

Troopers arrested and booked Turner into the Livingston Parish Jail on charges of vehicular homicide, first-offense driving while intoxicated, felony hit and run, obstruction of justice, filing a false police report, and reckless operation.

This crash remains under investigation, trooper said.