Prairieville Fire Department responds to residential fire on Hwy. 929

Staff Report

Firefighters from the Prairieville Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire Sept. 11 on Hwy. 929 near Parker Road.

According to the department, Engine 31, Engine 33, Service 31, and Chief 303 responded to the call. The first engine arrived on scene within three minutes to find a working fire in the residence.

The Louisiaina State Fire Marshals office has been assisting with the investigation.

Additionally, the Red Cross has been contacted to assist the residents.