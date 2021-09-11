Ascension Parish residents commemorate 9/11

It was a somber time of remembrance Sept. 11 as the Ascension Parish community marked the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

The Prairieville Fire Department held a September 11 Memorial Program at the main station on Hwy. 73, where firefighters remembered and honored the lives lost on the tragic day in 2001.

The department dedicated its new 9/11 memorial outside display. It was constructed as an Eagle Scout Project by Hayden Edmonds of BSA Troop 65 in Gonzales.

"Never Forget," is engraved on the plaque, and firefighter gear was placed in front of the display.

A piece of New York City's twin towers was incorporated into the display.

"A time to remember those who died, those who served, and those who carry on," the plaque reads in front of the Ascension Parish Fire District 3 station.

The flag was flown at half staff over the station, and a ceremonial bell rang to remember the lives lost during the event.

Prairieville Fire Chief Mark Stewart was assigned to work in the aftermath of the attacks, as he recalled in a WBRZ-TV report.

In a social media post, the department offered thanks to Ascension Funeral Home and Ralph’s Supermarket for providing lunch for the event.

Many throughout Ascension Parish stopped to remember 9/11. Several local entities posted memorials via social media accounts.

St. Amant, Galvez-Lake, and Donaldsonville fire departments all made tributes. St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department shared a Facebook post remembering the New York Fire Department members who died.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office also posted a memorial to the nearly 3,000 lives lost.

Ascension Parish Government, the City of Donaldsonville, and the City of Gonzales were among the local government entities to share tributes.