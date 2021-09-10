Shell donates $5 million toward Hurricane Ida recovery

Staff Report

As southeast Louisiana recovers from Hurricane Ida, Shell Oil Company announced it will contribute more than $5 million in combined community and employee relief and recovery initiatives.

"Shell has been operating in the parishes of Louisiana's Bayou and River Regions for nearly 100 years and New Orleans has been our Gulf of Mexico business hub for decades. Our people and our company have a long history of stepping up when our neighbors need us most. This is one of those times," said Shell U.S. President Gretchen Watkins. "We were there when Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans and surrounding parishes and were one of the first to return. Today, the need for relief and recovery support is once again massive in scale and we are proud to work with local agencies to help provide the services and supplies to our communities most in need."

According to a news release, Shell's relief and recovery support is comprised of donations to local agencies that provide access to healthcare, food resources, remediation, direct employee assistance, fuel donations, base camps for electrical workers, and a nationwide Shell employee donation match program.

"Millions of people have been affected by the impacts of Hurricane Ida across the region. So too have Shell assets, offices, thousands of employees, contractors, and their families," said Watkins. "We will continue to stand by our employees and neighbors in every way we can."