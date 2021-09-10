Our Lady of the Lake, Southern University partner to provide COVID-19 vaccinations

Staff Report

Southern University football fans are heading back to A.W. Mumford Stadium for the home opener against Miles College Sept. 11 after a year-long pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As pointed out in an Our Lady of the Lake news release, while the enthusiastic team spirit and tailgating revelry will no doubt follow, there will be a few changes. All fans will be required to wear a mask or face covering inside and outside the stadium at all times except when eating or drinking. Fieldhouse Suites and Press Box Suites guests must also show proof of at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine upon entry.

Our Lady of the Lake has partnered with Southern University to provide COVID-19 vaccinations Sept. 11, from 11 a.m. until game kickoff just outside the stadium near Championship Plaza. Anyone 12 or older is eligible.

In addition, Our Lady of the Lake will offer free biometric screenings including cholesterol, glucose, and blood pressure checks to anyone interested.

If you were exposed to someone with COVID-19 or have symptoms, Our Lady of the Lake has the following COVID testing sites open on Saturday and Sunday this weekend:

1961 Staring Lane, Baton Rouge. Open from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Corner of Essen Lane and Constantin Boulevard, Baton Rouge. Open from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

2647 S. St. Elizabeth Boulevard (Medical Plaza I parking lot) in Gonzales. Open from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

5000 O’Donovan Boulevard in Walker. Open from 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.

The Staring Lane and Gonzales locations require a physician’s order.

Call (225) 765-5500 to schedule a video visit for the order. For additional information about testing visit ololrmc.com/covid-19-testing.