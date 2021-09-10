Gonzales Police Department receives donations from Florida

Staff Report

The Gonzales Police Department received a tractor trailer of Hurricane Ida relief items from Florida communities.

The Blountstown Police Department and Liberty County Sheriff’s Office organized the relief supplies drive.

After Hurricane Michael’s Category 5 landfall in 2018, the Gonzales Police Department and FOP Lodge 16 assisted the local community and law enforcement through response and recovery missions.

Gonzales Police offered thanks to Chief Mark Mallary of the Blountstown Police Department, Sheriff Walter “Buddy” Money of the Liberty County Sheriffs Office, and both of their communities for their efforts and donations.

The supplies will be used to support first responders and families affected by Hurricane Ida in southeast Louisiana.