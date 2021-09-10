FEMA mobile registry centers set up in Ascension Parish

Staff Report

According to information received from the Ascension Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (OHSEP), the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will open several Mobile Registration Intake Centers (MRICs) in Ascension Parish for anyone, from any parish, who needs to register for FEMA disaster assistance only. They will not be distributing aid or supplies.

The sole function of MRICs is to register survivors, according to a news release from parish government. MRICs move around regularly and may be in an area for a short period of time to reach survivors who need registration help only.

“Our OHSEP has been very proactive in reaching out to, and working with, numerous agencies to provide support and relief to our residents,” said Parish President Clint Cointment. “This is a great service that goes out to where the people are and helps them register for assistance, which is often a complicated process.”

There will be one Mobile Unit which will travel to multiple locations throughout the parish:

Sunday, September 12 - Lemann Center (Parking Lot), 1000 Clay Street, Donaldsonville

Monday, September 13 - Cabela’s, (Parking Lot), 2200 W Cabela’s Parkway, Gonzales

Tuesday, September 14 - Sorrento Community Center (Parking Lot), 7471 Main Street Sorrento

Wednesday, September 15 - Paula Park, 16470 Paillette Street, Prairieville

The locations will be open each day from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm.

The MRICs will be for registration only. FEMA is working on facilitating the needs for a DRC (Disaster Recovery Center). More information on that will be disseminated when plans are finalized.