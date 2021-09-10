Ascension Parish public schools returning to normal schedules

Staff Report

All Ascension Parish public schools are set to return to normal schedules Sept. 13.

Ascension Parish Schools Superintendent David Alexander made the announcement via a release late Sept. 10. He added that student dress code rules will go back into effect.

"Today was another excellent day of learning with 90 percent of our students attending in person and many more students participating in remote learning. Once again, I would like to express sincere gratitude to all of our teachers, staff, students, parents, and community for taking significant steps towards our recovery. We know navigating one-hour delayed starts these last two days have presented some challenges, but we are very grateful for your partnership," Alexander stated.

In-person learning will resume Sept. 13 for Donaldsonville High, Gonzales Middle, Lowery Elementary, and Lowery Middle schools. Power was restored to all schools on Sept. 9, and each of our schools has gone through extensive facility checks and cleanings.

Due to moisture and mold issues at Sorrento Primary School, the district must take extra precautions.

"We are confident their efforts have successfully mitigated those issues and the campus will be safe for students and staff to return for in-person learning on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021," he added.