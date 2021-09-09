Prairieville Fire Department commemorating 20th anniversary of 9/11

Staff Report

The Prairieville Fire Department will hold a September 11 Memorial Program on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 10 a.m. at the Main Fire Station on 14517 Hwy. 73 in Prairieville.

The public is invited to the program, which will remember and honor those who lost their lives on this tragic day 20 years ago. The department will also present its new 911 memorial display that was constructed as an Eagle Scout Project.

The department asks that everyone attending adhere to all social distancing guidelines and wear a mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Refreshments and Food will be provided after the program complements of Ascension Funeral Home.