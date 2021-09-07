Gonzales, Donaldsonville motor vehicle offices reopening Sept. 8

Staff Report

The Gonzales and Donaldsonville Office of Motor Vehicles locations will reopen Sept. 8.

According to a new release, OMV customers are urged to utilize online services at expresslane.org before visiting an OMV field office.

Online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include:

• Duplicate Driver's License or ID Card Request

• Vehicle Registration Renewal

• Duplicate Vehicle Registration Request

• View Driver’s License Status

• Driver’s License and ID Card Renewal

• Installment Plan Services

• Purchase Official Driving Record

• Vehicle License Plate Cancelation

• Report a Vehicle as Sold, Donated or Traded