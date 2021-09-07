Gonzales, Donaldsonville motor vehicle offices reopening Sept. 8
Staff Report
The Gonzales and Donaldsonville Office of Motor Vehicles locations will reopen Sept. 8.
According to a new release, OMV customers are urged to utilize online services at expresslane.org before visiting an OMV field office.
Online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include:
• Duplicate Driver's License or ID Card Request
• Vehicle Registration Renewal
• Duplicate Vehicle Registration Request
• View Driver’s License Status
• Driver’s License and ID Card Renewal
• Installment Plan Services
• Purchase Official Driving Record
• Vehicle License Plate Cancelation
• Report a Vehicle as Sold, Donated or Traded