Gonzales continues recovery after Hurricane Ida

Staff Report

The City of Gonzales continues its recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ida. Here are a few key updates and messages for City residents.

Debris collection

The City of Gonzales began debris collection Monday. Mayor Barney Arceneaux reminds residents that several passes will be made and to please adhere to the following guidelines when staging your debris:

Only vegetative and demolition debris will be collected.

Debris must be separated. Separate vegetative debris from construction debris into individual piles, and do NOT use plastic bags for any vegetative debris. Vegetative piles with plastic bags will not be picked up. Piles of mixed debris will not be picked up.

Do not place it in any swales or ditches, and do not hide mailboxes, fire hydrants, signs, or other such appurtenances in the debris. If the contractor can’t see these items, they may be damaged in the removal operation.

Do not put any household municipal waste/garbage in the debris pile, as the City will collect your normal household waste/garbage as scheduled.

Lastly, residents should be aware that the City of Gonzales requires commercial tree services to provide FULL SERVICE. This means that they are responsible for REMOVING the tree after cutting it. FEMA will not pay for disposal of trees put on the servitude by commercial tree services. That is the sole responsibility of the commercial tree service.

All City business offices resume normal operations

The Gonzales City Hall, Gonzales Police Department and Fire Department business offices are open and have returned to their normal hours of operation.

City Council meeting rescheduled

The City of Gonzales meeting of the Mayor and Council scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Sept. 13 is rescheduled for 5:30 p.m. Sept. 20. This will allow the City to continue to focus on Hurricane Ida Recovery efforts.

City permit fee updates

The City of Gonzales will waive permit fees for those requiring reconstruction due to Hurricane Ida. New construction permit fees remain the same.

Jambalaya Spray Park temporarily closed

The City of Gonzales Jambalaya Spray Park is temporarily closed for cleaning. The City estimates the park will reopen by Friday.

Garbage and recycling services

City of Gonzales garbage and recycling services are running their regularly scheduled routes. Residents should ensure their bins are placed out before 6 a.m. on the day of service.