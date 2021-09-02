Hurricane Ida updates Sept. 2: Food distribution in Prairieville

This article has been updated to reflect the cancellation of the Interstate 10 traffic advisory.

The following Hurricane Ida updates pertain to Ascension Parish for Sept. 2.

Interstate 10 Traffic Advisory (CANCELED)

According to the Ascension Parish Office of Homeland Security, the Interstate 10 closure was canceled. It has been postponed due to weather conditions.

Louisiana State Police originally reported Interstate 10 was set to be closed in both directions just west of Hwy. 30 beginning at 7 p.m. while electrical linemen make repairs to the main power line at that location.

Food distribution in Prairieville

A thousand boxes of non-perishable food and 500 plates of jambalaya will be available Sept. 3 at St. John the Evangelist Church, 15208 Hwy. 73, Prairieville.

The 1,000 boxes of food will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., while the jambalaya will be at 10 a.m.

Ascension Parish debris removal

Officials with Ascension Parish Government have announced that DRC Emergency Services will begin removing debris related to Hurricane Ida on Monday, Sept. 6.

No registration is needed for this debris pickup as it will be parish-wide. Multiple passes will be made.

Town of Sorrento debris removal

Debris removal for the Town of Sorrento should begin on Monday, Sept. 13.

They ask that all debris be divided into the following three piles: Construction, Vegetation and Appliances.

All food must be removed. All debris should be on the roadside of the ditch but cannot block the roadway or the ditch. They will be making more than one round so all debris should be picked up.