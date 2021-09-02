Coca-Cola truck strikes electrical lines in Prairieville

Staff Report

Louisiana State Police reported a tractor trailer struck electrical lines along Hwy. 427 near Hwy. 928, also known as Old Perkins and Bluff roads in Ascension Parish.

Troopers said the lines were recently repaired by linemen, and that barricades were removed on Hwy. 427 in Prairieville.

Police reminded that barricades are in place for the public’s safety and removing barricades from the roadway put motorists in danger. It also impedes restoration efforts.

Troopers said many roads remain impassable and unsafe.

They recommended using DOTD’s 511la.org system for current roadway conditions. Motorists can also call *577 for State Police assistance, and 911 for emergencies