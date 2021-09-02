Ascension Parish Government announces debris removal

Staff Report

Officials with Ascension Parish Government have announced that DRC Emergency Services will begin removing debris related to Hurricane Ida on Monday, Sept. 6.

No registration is needed for this debris pickup as it will be parish-wide. Multiple passes will be made.

Debris Type and Separation

Must be separated by type or it will not be picked up.

Vegetation debris - such as branches, limbs, twigs, and leaves.

Construction/Demolition debris - building materials, carpet, drywall, furniture, lumber, mattresses and plumbing.

Placement for Pickup

Place separated debris piles in the right-of-way next to roads and streets for pick up.

Do not block drainage ditches or the road itself.

Debris crews cannot go onto private property to retrieve debris.

Do not stack or lean debris against or near trees, poles or other structures, such as fire hydrants and meters. This will make debris pickup more difficult.

NO OTHER TYPES OF DEBRIS WILL BE PICKED UP.

Appliances and white goods, such as air conditioners, dishwashers, freezers, refrigerators, stoves, washers, dryers and water heaters will not be picked up.

Ascension Parish residents can dispose of their white goods by dropping them off at the Ascension Parish Recycling Center.

NOTE: refrigerators and freezers must be completely emptied of contents or they will not be accepted.

This is for Ascension Parish residents only. An ID with address will be required.

Ascension Parish Recycling Center

42077 Churchpoint Road, Gonzales.

Recycling Center Operating Hours:

Monday through Thursday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.