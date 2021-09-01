Dutchtown summer reading winners announced

Staff Report

As part of Ascension Parish Library’s 2021 Tails and Tales summer reading program, readers who completed our challenges throughout the summer were eligible to win grand prizes at each library location.

The grand prize winners at our Dutchtown location are:

Read to me (ages 0–5) — Lauren Wells

Kids (ages 6–11) — Addison Scott

Teens (ages 12–18) — Ava Simmons

Adults (ages 18+) – Mary Buckley

For more information about library programs and events, visit myAPL.org or contact Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales at (225)647-3955, Galvez at (225) 622-3339, Donaldsonville at (225)473-8052, or Dutchtown at (225) 673-8699.

Pony Tales

If you would love to meet a miniature horse, then be sure to mark your calendar for 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Wag Center in Donaldsonville. Families and kids of all ages are invited to come meet Knox — the miniature horse who wears sneakers — and learn all about the life of a certified therapy horse. Knox spreads joy wherever he visits and is even trained to help individuals on the autism spectrum and seniors. Knox’s owner, Milissa Davis of Serenity Sensory Healing, will be present to tell Knox’s story and to facilitate this meet-and-greet with the miniature horse himself. Don’t miss this very special event brought to you by Ascension Parish Library and co-sponsored by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. The Hickley M. Waguespack Center — Wag Center, for short—is located at 1201 Maginnis St., Donaldsonville. For more information, call (225) 473-8052 or visit Ascension Parish Library online at myAPL.org.

Library to close for Labor Day

The Ascension Parish Library will be closed Monday for Labor Day.

9/11 Memorial & Museum Webinar

In honor of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Ascension Parish Library offers a look at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum’s Anniversary in the Schools collection of first-person accounts of the attacks and their aftermath. Join viewers from around the world to learn about 9/11 through personal stories from 9/11 family members and first responders. In this 35-minute film, you will hear from six ordinary individuals with extraordinary stories to share. This on demand webinar will be available to view at all Ascension Parish Library locations at 4 p.m. Sept. 10. Registration required. Space is limited. Masks may be required according to current mandates. If you would like to view this film remotely instead, visit 911memorial.org/webinar beginning Sept. 10. For more information, call the library or visit us online at myAPL.org.

The Anniversary in the Schools webinar was developed by the 9/11 Memorial & Museum and has been made possible in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities: Democracy Demands Wisdom and in partnership with the New York Life Foundation.

Sept. 11 Poster Exhibition

In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, Ascension Parish Library brings you an educational poster exhibition, curated by the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, that presents the events of that fateful day, the immediate aftermath of the attacks, the nine-month recovery period, and the ongoing repercussions to this day in order to give visitors a deeper understanding of this key moment in modern American history. Told across 14 posters, this exhibition includes archival photographs and artifact imagery from the 9/11 Memorial & Museum’s permanent collection. To view this exhibition and learn more about the history of 9/11, visit Ascension Parish Library’s Gonzales, Dutchtown, or Galvez locations any time during regular operating hours throughout the month of September. Masks may be required according to current mandates.

The 9/11 Memorial & Museum is the country’s principal institution concerned with exploring 9/11, documenting its impact, and examining its continuing significance. This poster exhibition was developed by the 9/11 Memorial & Museum and has been made possible in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities: Democracy Demands Wisdom. Any views, findings, conclusions, or recommendations expressed in this exhibition do not necessarily represent those of the National Endowment for Humanities. For more information about this exhibition, visit 911memorial.org.

Improve Your Resume workshop

Discover how to make your resume stand out to hiring managers. In this Grow with Google virtual workshop at 2 p.m. Sept. 15, a Google-supported trainer will lead you through four practical strategies that will help to improve your resume. You will also receive a checklist of tips to make sure your resume communicates your strengths.

Improve Your Resume with Practical Strategies is brought to you by Ascension Parish Library and co-sponsored by a Libraries Lead with Digital Skills grant through the Grow with Google Partner Program and the Public Library Association. Ascension Parish Library is a Bronze partner with the Grow with Google Partner Program.

Advance registration required. Register online by visiting myAPL.org and clicking on Business Resource Center, found under Services in the navigation bar. Then click on the Grow with Google banner. Once registered, you will receive an email with more information on how to join the webinar, hosted on GoToWebinar. For further assistance, call Ascension Parish Library at (225) 647-3955.

The Crawfish Family Band

Join the author and illustrator team behind The Crawfish Family Band — Todd-Michael St. Pierre and Lee Brandt Randall — for a fun for all ages, musical storytime at Ascension Parish Library. You won’t want to miss this show, featuring fabulous puppets and original songs from The Crawfish Family Band performed by the talented David Randall. Todd-Michael St. Pierre and Lee Brandt Randall have published several books together including Chicory & Roux: The Creole Mouse and The Cajun Mouse, Thibodeaux Turtle & Boudreaux Bunny: The Tortoise and the Hare with a Louisiana Twist, and Makin’ Groceries. This special author/illustrator musical event for audiences of all ages will take place Sept. 7 at 6 p.m. in Gonzales; Sept. 11 at 11 a.m. in Galvez; and Saturday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. in Dutchtown. For more information, call the library or visit us online at myAPL.org. Masks may be required according to current mandates.

Painting with Feet

Have you ever tried painting a masterpiece — with your feet? Join us at Ascension Parish Library for an artistic adventure that is sure to knock your socks off. This toe-tally awesome event will have tweens painting with a brush between their toes — or even using their toes to do the painting! See what cool designs you can come up with. Don’t worry about leaving with messy feet. We will have supplies for you to clean up before you go. Painting with Feet for tweens ages 9–11 years will take place Sept. 7 at 4 p.m. in Donaldsonville; Sept. 11 at 10:30 a.m. in Dutchtown; Sept. 18 at 10:30 a.m. in Galvez; and Sept. 25 at 10:30 a.m. in Gonzales. Masks may be required according to current mandates. For more information, call the library or visit us online at myAPL.org.

Pajama Storytime

Do you love hearing stories before bedtime? Then feel free to come to Ascension Parish Library dressed in your comfy pajamas and snuggle up for a festive evening of story time fun. At Pajama Storytime, we will read great stories, sing fun songs, and you will get to make an easy craft to take home. Pajama Storytime will take place Sept. 9 at 6:30 p.m. in Gonzales and Galvez; Sept. 14 at 6:30 p.m. in Donaldsonville; and Sept. 16 at 6:30 p.m. in Dutchtown. Designed for kids ages 8 and younger and their families. Storytime lasts approximately 25 minutes, followed by a quick craft. Kids ages 5 years and younger may need help from a parent or older sibling with the craft. Masks may be required according to current mandates. For more information, call the library or visit us online at myAPL.org.