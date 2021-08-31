Sorrento mayor provides update on Hurricane Ida recovery

Staff Report

Hurricane Ida left power outages, downed trees, and a few damaged homes in the Town of Sorrento.

Mayor Chris Guidry provided an update, stating maintenance crews have been working to cut and remove trees from roads.

"We ask you all to be prepared for power to possibly be out for at least two weeks as there is a lot of damage to the power lines. We will update you as we get updates. We should have more information on debris removal in the next few days and will keep you updated on that as well," he said.

The mayor reminded residents that Town Hall will be open from 7:30 a.m. to noon for the remainder of the week, Aug. 31 to Sept. 3.

"If you need to drop a payment off and we are closed, you can put it in the drop slot under our drive thru window or you can pay on our website, www.sorrentola.gov," he said.

"We are thankful that everyone made it through the storm and we will get through this as we have many times in the past," Guidry concluded.