Ascension Parish Schools closed for remainder of week

Staff Report

All schools and offices of Ascension Public Schools will remain closed at least through Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, due to the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. This includes all instructional services, both in-person and online. Twelve-month employees will remain on-call at this time.

Officials continue to assess not only our campuses, but also the general infrastructure in our community. As soon as they gather more information in consultation with emergency officials, they will communicate about the potential reopening of schools.

“Events like these are always challenging, frustrating and have a lot of disappointment associated with them. However, these sorts of challenging events remind us of the outstanding people of this community who rise up with heroic efforts like our governmental agencies, first responders, law enforcement, and the resilient and determined Ascension Public Schools employees who are so quick to respond and recognize the need to get our community to get back on its feet. For now, we will count our blessings and support those around us who need encouragement and assistance as we work together to complete another recovery effort in this incredible community,” said Superintendent David Alexander.